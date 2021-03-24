Orange Beach closes small section of Perdido Pass popular with teens

A small section of Alabama Point East beach that is popular with young people and teens who like to jump from the nearby Perdido Pass bridge tenders will be closed until at least the end of spring break, and possibly through the summer tourist season.

This section of state beach at Perdido Pass by the bridge was closed last season as well and greatly helped the city and state’s efforts to reduce crowding on the beach during the pandemic. Alabama’s Safer at Home Health Order still requires individuals to maintain a constant 6-foot distance from others. Gov. Kay Ivey’s next Safer at Home health order will be announed on April 9.

Closing a section so popular spot with young spring breakers also helps address safety concerns the Orange Beach Police Dept. has had with rowdiness and bad behavior associated with young spring breakers, according to Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon.

Orange Beach still has eight miles of beach on the Gulf of Mexico that will remain open and ready for everyone to enjoy, according to (above) Orange Beach Administrator Ken Grimes.