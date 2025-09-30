Orange Beach Community Center potluck slated Oct. 6

By Dianne McElroy

The next Orange Beach Community Center potluck will be held on Oct. 6 beginning at 6 p.m. We will have Catherine Cubbage, a nutrition therapist at Path to Wellness in Foley as our guest speaker.

Come join us and bring a side dish or dessert to compliment our entree’ of roast. If you are unable to provide a food item, the cost of meal is now $8. We are also collecting 2025-2026 dues of $10 per person. Hope to see you on October 6!