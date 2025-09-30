Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Latest:

Mullet Wrapper

Stay in the loop with Mullet Wrapper, your monthly connection to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Explore local stories, upcoming events, and community features that matter to you.

News 

Orange Beach Community Center potluck slated Oct. 6

Mullet Wrapper 0 View

Orange Beach Community Center potluck slated Oct. 6

By Dianne McElroy

The next Orange Beach Community Center potluck will be held on Oct. 6 beginning at 6 p.m. We will have Catherine Cubbage, a nutrition therapist at Path to Wellness in Foley as our guest speaker.
Come join us and bring a side dish or dessert to compliment our entree’ of roast. If you are unable to provide a food item, the cost of meal is now $8. We are also collecting 2025-2026 dues of $10 per person. Hope to see you on October 6!