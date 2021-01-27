Orange Beach community potluck planned for Feb. 1

By Dianne McElroy

Everyone is invited to bring a covered dish or dessert and join us for the Feb. 1 Orange Beach community potluc at the Orange Beach Community Center at 6 p.m. If you are unable to bring anything, cost for the meal is $5. Orange Beach City Administrator, Ken Grimes, will be our Speaker and will give you a brief update of what’s happening in the City of Orange Beach.

Membership dues are $13 for a single and $25 for a family. We invite anyone to join the Orange Beach Community Association. We meet on the first Monday of each month at the Community Center at 6 p.m. from September thru May.