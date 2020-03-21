Orange Beach declares State of Emergency In Advance Of Recovery Efforts

The Orange Beach City Council declared on a local State of Emergency in response to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak, and authorized Mayor Tony Kennon to take all actions necessary and allowed by Alabama law to protect public health and safety. The declaration will help the city in its response to COVID-19 and the possible future reimbursement of expenses related to the continued protection of the public. Additionally, the council passed an ordinance to ensure proper enforcement of the state emergency order issued by Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health on March 19. All city facilities remain open, with necessary precautions in place, while urging the public to call or use online resources, if possible. Some buildings are more restrictive than others. Find the city’s COVID-19 updates at orangebeachal.gov/news/covid-19-updates.