Orange Beach Festival of Art Award Winners

The Orange Beach Festival of Art, held n March at the city’s Waterfront Park, featured amazing talent, including Best of Show: Christina Smith ; 3D: Paula Marksbury-1st; Michael Young-2nd; Don McCoy-3rd. 2D: Wayne Gao-1st; George Jones-2nd; Michael Fagan-3rd. Judges Award: Craig McMillan, Sam Collins, Teresa Merriman. Exhibitors’ Choice: Tara Gifford. Mayor’s Choice: Chris Hartsfield. Kids’ Choice: Mitch Landry. Congratulations to all.