Orange Beach Festival of Art March 14-15 at Waterfront Park

The Orange Beach Festival of Art, which will be celebrated for the 52nd time March 14-15 at Orange Beach Waterfront Park on East Canal Rd., has again been named one of USA Today’s top 20 art festivals. The show ws also named Best Art Show in Alabama three times in the past five years by the luxury magazine Alabama and won numerous Gulf Coast Media Best of Baldwin awards. It also received the Alabama Tourism Award for the Governor’s Choice for Event of the Year.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Entry is free and shuttle service is offered from two lots.

The fest is a celebration of visual, literary, performing, musical and culinary arts. More than 90 jewelry makers, clay artists, photographers, authors, metal work sculptors, painters, glass blowers and canvas artists are juried into a show that draws over 20,000 people to O.B. the second weekend of March.

“Our focus is to find and showcase the best fine artists in America. Any patron attending can find work that they will understand, appreciate, and enjoy. Whether you are a buyer or just browsing, the show is filled with quality, fun and affordable original art,’’ said director Desiree Hodge.

The fest will also include the popular Kids Art Alley, readings by Gulf Coast children’s authors, glass-blowing and pottery making demonstrations and fire dancers. This year, the national champion Orange Beach Police K-9 unit will host demonstrations both days. More info: 251-981-2787 or facebook or orangebeachal.gov.

Pictured: (below l to r) Malcolm Bond of the Groovinators, JR Owen of JERI & Jenna McClelland.

Music Stage

Saturday

10:15-11:30 Wiley Pete

11:45-1:00 The Virtues

1:15-2:30 Roman Street

2:45-4:00 The Groovinators

Sunday

11:00-12:15 Jenna McClelland

12:30-1:45 JERI

2:00-3:15 Coconut Radio

Performing Arts Stage

Saturday

11:00: Coasal Dance Co. & Tai Chi

12:00: Ignited Fire Dancers

1:00: ​Asteri Arts – Aerialists​

2:00: Ignited – Fire Dancers​

3:00: OBPD K9 Unit Demonstration​

Sunday

12:00: Nature Center – Radical Raptors​

1:00: ​Nature Center – Scutes, Scales & Tails​

2:00: Foley High Steel Drum Band/Rock

3:00: ​OBPD K9 Unit Demonstration​