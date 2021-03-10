Orange Beach, Foley, Elberta schools receive state art education grants

Elberta Elementary and Middle, Orange Beach Middle and High, Foley Elementary and Florence Mathis Elementary in Foley and Robertsdale Elementary were the South Baldwin schools receiving grants from the Alabama Arts Education Initiative. The grants is provide schools an opportunity to strengthen the development and implementation of a comprehensive arts education programs. Altogether, eight Baldwin Co. School Disstrict schools and their dedicated fine arts teachers were awarded grants totaling $140,000.

