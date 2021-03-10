Home / MORE Feb 24 NEWS / Orange Beach, Foley, Elberta schools receive state art education grants

Orange Beach, Foley, Elberta schools receive state art education grants

By on March 9, 2021

Orange Beach, Foley, Elberta schools receive state art education grants

Elberta Elementary and Middle, Orange Beach Middle and High, Foley Elementary and Florence Mathis Elementary in Foley and Robertsdale Elementary were the South Baldwin schools receiving grants from the Alabama Arts Education Initiative. The grants is provide schools an opportunity to strengthen the development and implementation of a comprehensive arts education programs. Altogether, eight Baldwin Co. School Disstrict schools and their dedicated fine arts teachers were awarded grants totaling $140,000.
rules & regulations must be followed.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!