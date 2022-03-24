Orange Beach follows G.S. with what should be a less contentuous school split

There was no indication City Council was going to vote to form school system

By Fran Thompson

Just like that. No discussion. No citizen input. The most important vote made by an Orange Beach City Council since the city incorporated in 1985 was not even on the agenda the city posted on March 11, or even two hours before Council met four days later. And the vote came just minutes into a meeting that would last only a half hour. But there is no turning back. Orange Beach is now the 73rd city school system in Alabama. (There are 67 county systems.)

Councilman Jerry Johnson asked for suspension of the rules to consider the resolution immediately. Jeff Silvers seconded that suspension, and the motion passed unanimously.

The decision sent shock waves through the city that reached all the way to Bay Minette.

“We learned about this agenda item this afternoon around 4 p.m. through a public posting from the City of Orange Beach,” Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler said. “We have had no communications with the city or any elected officials regarding such matters. We look forward to learning more about their proposals and actions after tonight’s meeting and later into the week.”

Both Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon and Tyler said they did not want to comment until they spoke with each other.

“I want to hold off on commenting in more detail on the decision until I talk with the leadership of the Baldwin County Schools. I appreciate everyone’s patience on this very important decision for our city and the future of our children,” Kennon said.

Kennon said he would be happy to sit down with the Mullet Wrapper for an interview later.

Tyler does not foresee the drawn out battle of wills and lawyers that continues to impact the school system Gulf Shores formed three weeks after Tyler announced plans to build a new middle school in Orange Beach and not a new school in Gulf Shores back in October of 2017.

“Everybody has ideas of how they would like to do things. I respect those ideas,’’ Tyler said. “We had a good partnership with Mayor Kennon. We’re going to continue to work together and support each other.’’

The new Orange Beach school was supposed to allow the overcrowded Gulf Shores Elementary School to utilize the adjacent Gulf Shores Middle School building and alleviate what everyone agreed was a case of severe overcrowding at GSES. Initially, an expansion to Gulf Shores Elementary School was included in the BCSD $60 million construction plan released earlier that year. Tyler said the BCSD pulled back because he suspected Gulf Shores planned to go its own way.

The BCSD was also onboard with plans to eventually build a high school north of the Intracoastal on City of Gulf Shores property that would serve students from both island cities and give the Gulf Shores middle and elementary schools even more options. That is going to happen anyway for future Gulf Shores students.

Like Orange Beach’s elected City Council, Gulf Shores City Council voted to form its own school system without holding any public meetings.

So, the beautiful new building on Canal Rd. that opened in August of 2019 was slightly re-designed to serve as a combination Orange Beach high school and middle school, with Orange Beach adding a spectacular $10 million performing arts center adjacent to the school. The high school, in only its second year of existence, will graduate its first seniors this May.

There is still much to be determined as to how Orange Beach goes about paying the Baldwin system the depreciated value for its Orange Beach campuses. The estimated cost is around $30 million.

Gulf Shores was finally able to split from the Baldwin County School System beginning June 1, 2019, just three months before its schools were scheduled to open, and that happened only after Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft and State Senator Chris Elliott (from Daphne) entering into negotiations.

Because of what he learned during those negotiations, Elliott sponsored legislation that curtails school systems in Baldwin County from taking on debt service on school buildings. The amount of money cities starting their own school systems in Baldwin County owe the county system is now based on the depreciated value of the school campuses and not the debt service.

But even without such a law in place, it seems certain that Mayor Kennon will not wait 15 months before getting involved in the negotiations and he will not be following Gulf Shores’ decision to hire a consultant turned interim superintendent to move negotiations along.

Gulf Shores eventually hired the only candidate to receive a formal interview, Dr. Matt Akin, who came to Gulf Shores after 18 months as superintendent of the Huntsville School System, the largest city system in the state.

It is interesting to note that the 2019 legislation Elliott originally sponsored would have required a citizen referendum for cities in Baldwin County to form new school systems. Previously, when local citizens were asked to vote, they were not in favor of raising their property taxes even slightly to fund breakaway school districts.

In 2017, a record number of voters turned out to vote against raising their own tax bill to fund an Orange Beach school system, with 1,842 voting against the breakaway and 928 for it.

Before that vote, Orange Beach’s City Council stood united as citizens lined up to speak passionately and eloquently during a series of sometimes contentious town hall meetings. Best selling author Andy Andrews even showed up to speak in favor of the split.

City officials pointed out that property taxes collected from condo owners would pay disproportionately for what would by far be the best funded school system in Alabama.

Charts were produced showing how property values had risen exponentially in cities that formed their own school system. Other charts showed all but one of the 20 highest rated school systems in the entire state were run by cities. And, remember, the schools would mostly be funded by condo row.

The city’s elected officials and a very vocal group of supporters thought it was the best way to move the city forward. But Orange Beach voters obviously felt otherwise. Maybe they didn’t want the city to move forward or they defined that word differently.

Funding for new school buildings through a tax increase was roundly defeated by voters throughout Baldwin County in a 2015 referendum, as was an earlier referendum to form a joint Island School System back in 2007, with 70 percent of voters saying no.

Even though a minimal 3 mills of property tax (an increase of $30 on a home assessed at $100K) to fund its schools seems appropriate now that both cities have their own school systems to support, Gulf Shores is instead tapping into future funds from loans it is taking out against a three percent bed tax increase that will go into effect later this year to support the construction of its new high school (see page 22 story), and Orange Beach is expected to raise its bed tax to match the Gulf Shores increase and earmark that money for its schools.

The numbers are complicated when determining per pupil funding for state schools. There is never going to be a time when Gulf Shores and Orange Beach get back what it pays into the State Foundation Program.

The Gulf Shores School System includes partnerships with Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Oceans Futures Society, the Gulf Coast Center for EcoTourism & Sustainability, Volkert Engineering, Gulf State Park, Coastal Community College and other local businesses. But schools within the Baldwin system are also providing innovative educational opportunities for their students.

And families are also flocking to Spanish Fort and Fairhope specifically for their schools.

In Alabama, once a city surpasses 5,000 in population, it is eligible to form its own school system.

According to data collected by the U.S. Education Commission, most of the school boards in Alabama cities who have chosen to break off are appointed while all of the county school systems have elected officials. (The voters in 20 municipalities have chosen to elect their city school board members.)

So, if you have a question or an issue with how the schools are being led should you talk to the appointed school board member or the elected official who appointed that person?

And how closely should elected officials oversee the decisions made by the mostly real estate sales professionals they appoint?

For instance, then Orange Beach High School Principal Erika McCoy resigned

Both Pleasure Island cities now in charge of their schools…

one month after being placed on administrative leave last March. As long as it was not a criminal case and children were not victims in any way, citizens do not have a right to know why she was suspended. But Robert Stuart, the man Orange Beach citizens elected to represent them on the BCSD Board and a good bet to be Orange Beach’s first school board appointment, surely did. It was part of his job.

If citizens have a problem with how an appointed school board is conducting its business, shouldn’t they speak to the elected officials who appointed them?

The Gulf Shores split from BCSD was a mess and it delved into a zero sum stand-off full of nitpicking and one upmanship from both sides.

Gulf Shores is three years after the split still working through a lawsuit Superintendent Akin filed in November against the Alabama State Board of Education, the Baldwin County revenue commissioner and the entire Baldwin County Commission over sales tax collected in Gulf Shores earmarked for education that goes to the Baldwin County School Board instead. The BCSD superintendent said he is merely adhering to the terms negotiated with the city during the split process.

In an ironic twist to the lawsuit, Akin is suing one of his friends. Current state school superintendent Eric Mackey listed Akin as a reference on his application for the position, according to Al.com. The two attended graduate school together and were superintendents in neighboring school districts.

Despite what a majority of the Gulf Shores City Council members and its appointed school board president stated, an organized group of PTA parents showing up at a City Council a week before it votes to separate does not make the decision “the will of the people” any more than the large group of Regency Dr. residents protesting the construction of a 200 unit apartment complex in their neighborhood made denying that legal land use “the will of the people.’’

Gulf Shores City Council has always supported its schools, and Gulf Shores and Foley have successful school foundations. Orange Beach is already funding programs through its MAAAC and yearly sets aside money for the schools to apply for extra funds for equipment, education materials and supplements for administrators. The city budgeted $600,000 for MAAAC in 2022 and recently approved an additional $390,000 for a variety of school needs and improvements.

But Orange Beach Elementary School is already using portables located on city property across the street from the school. That will surely be among the first issues the city addresses when its breakaway is official.

Orange Beach will also soon have what may be the most impressive athletic facilities in the state for its student athletes. And that is in addition to providing extensive funding for its spectacular Expect Excellence youth program.

Every parent knows the positive influence a great teacher can have on their children’s learning experience. Having dedicated and talented teachers is paramount. Discipline and uniform enforcement of school codes are also important to running a successful school system.

A lack of resources or not being able to offer top salaries should never get in the way of hiring the very best teachers in an area as tax rich as Pleasure Island. The great teachers I still know working in Gulf Shores are effusive in their praise for Akin. And Orange Beach’s elected leaders, not their appointed school board, are responsible for getting it right when they hire a superintendent.

Neither Mayor Kennon nor Mayor Craft, strong leaders both, did not say they are carrying out the “will of the people’’ when they pushed their breakaway school systems through Council. They said they were elected to do what they believe to be in the best interest of the people they were elected to represent and, of course, their children. They know they are also representing the children that will continue to move here.

Each city doubled its population between 2010 and 2020. Growth has not slowed since then and it is trending younger. Mayor Kennon said he has different ideas about drug testing in schools. Mayor Craft said Gulf Shores children deserve a better curriculum than what BCSD was offering.

In 2019, voters in Spanish Fort and Fairhope went to the polls and approved a 3 mill property tax increase to benefit local schools. The Spanish Fort tax increase was for eight years and Fairhope was for 30 years. In 2021, by less than two dozen votes, residents in Central Baldwin County approved a 3-mil property tax to fund improvements at Robertsdale High School and its feeder schools through foundations to provide educational resources when and where the BCSD can’t.

Orange Beach and Gulf Shores are already providing direct funding to its schools. Asking citizens to go to the polls one more time and vote for a slight property tax increase would, if approved, only add stability to the decisions that Council has already made on their behalf but without their input.