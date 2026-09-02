Orange Beach Freedom Fest Sept. 19-20 at The Wharf

Continuing the 250th anniversary celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the City of Orange Beach will be presenting the 6th Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest Sept. 19-20 at The Wharf.

The event will also include the Bama Coast Cruisin’ Car Show on Main Street and Wharf Parkway, the nonprofit Gulf Coast Gun Collectors Association’s 3rd Annual Firearms Show at the Event Center, and the Marshals Mardi Gras group’s motorcycle and Jeep rally on Saturday, Sept. 19. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.

Freedom Fest weekend will kick off Saturday, September 19th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with arts and crafts vendors, outdoor experience booths, patriotic military booths and food vendors on the Wharf’s west side. Live music will be provided by Flora-Bama and Coastal. Bama Coast Cruisin’ show’s vintage and classic cars will be lining Main Street and Wharf Parkway, along with a Kids’ Zone, sponsored by the Orange Beach Police Department as a K9 fundraiser, next to the Ferris wheel.

Jeep & Motorcycle Rally

On Saturday, The Marshals Mardi Gras group will hold a Freedom Rally & Ride, a motorcycle and Jeep rally on Wharf Parkway West, between the bridge and SpringHill Suites. A police-escorted beach ride leaves at noon. For tickets and more information on the Marshals Mardi Gras Group Freedom Rally, visit .eventbrite.com/e /freedomrally-for-first-responders-tickets.

Bama Coast Cruisin’ Car Show

Bama Coast Cruisin’ is an inclusive show that welcomes anyone who loves cars and enjoys cruisin’ the open road. There are no restrictions to the vehicles that can be entered. Their motto is: “Bring your dream ride & cruise with us!” Bama Coast Cruisin’ participants will have their own parade to the beach at 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. For info, visit bamacoastcruisin.com.

Firearms Show

The Gulf Coast Gun Collectors Association’s will host the Collectible Firearms Show from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday at the Orange Beach Event Center. Admission is $10-cash entry/$11-credit card Kids 10 & under free. More info: gulfcoastgunca.com.

Arts, Crafts, Food & Kids’ Zone

Saturday and Sunday will be full of arts and crafts vendors selling a wide variety of wares, including specialty goods, boutique clothing, jewelry, woodwork, metal works, and candles.

The Orange Beach Police Department will run the Kids’ Zone next to the Wharf Ferris wheel on Main Street in The Grove, with drinks, snacks, bouncy houses and activities. The Orange Beach Wildlife Center will also be there with some friends.

The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will be on-site selling beer on Main Street and near the food vendors and the Flora-Bama/CoastAL music stage. Official Freedom Fest T-shirts will be sold at the merchandise tent on the west side.

Parking Is Free

There is no admission charge to the festival and car show and plenty of parking. Volunteers from Orange Beach City Schools will help park cars on Saturday and donations will be accepted in support of school programs.

Shuttle From O.B. High/Middle School

Shuttles will also run from Orange Beach Middle/High School on both days. Shuttle pickup will be at the school bell tower and drop off will be at the front circle on Main Street at The Wharf.

Handicap Parking

Handicap parking is available on site at The Wharf and a handicap-accessible shuttle will also run from the school.

Happy 250th Birthday

With it being America’s 250th birthday year, it’s going to be another red, white and blue weekend to remember steeped in American nostalgia, while honoring all who fought – and continue to fight – for our everyday freedoms. See you there! More info: orangebeachal.gov/Freedom-Fest.