Orange Beach Freedom Fest Sept. 20-21 at The Wharf

Orange Beach will soon celebrate another red, white and blue weekend to remember steeped in American nostalgia, while honoring all who fought – and continue to fight – for our everyday freedoms.

The 5th Annual Freedom Fest, a free event that was organized a short time before its debut as a reaction to the Shrimp Fest being cancelled due to Covid concerns for the second consecutive year, will be held Sept. 20-21 at The Wharf. Hours are Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. and Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m.

A huge hit right from its start, the fest includes the Bama Coast Cruisin’ Fall Car Show on Main St. and Wharf Pkwy., and the Gulf Coast Gun Collectors Association Collectible Firearms Show at the Orange Beach Event Center. Admission to the firearms show is $10 with children 15 and under admitted free.

Other attractions include The Police Benevolent Fund Kids’ Zone by the ferris wheel, patriotic military booths, arts, crafts and food vendors, live music with entertainment provided by the Flora-Bama and CoastAL and educational booths manned by local non-profits and the Orange Beach Wildlife Center.

Freedom Jeep & Motorcycle Rally

On Saturday, The Marshals Mardi Gras group will hold a “Freedom Rally & Ride for Zealand to Fight Cancer,” a motorcycle and Jeep rally on Wharf Parkway West, between the bridge and SpringHill Suites. A police-escorted beach ride leaves at noon. Find more details and register on Eventbrite.

Bama Coast Cruisin’ Car Show

The goal of Bama Coast Cruisin’ is to create an inclusive show that welcomes anyone who loves cars and enjoys cruisin’ the open road. There are no restrictions to the vehicles that can be entered into the show. Their motto is: “Bring your dream ride & cruise with us!”

Bama Coast Cruisin’ participants will have their own parade to the beach at 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Firearms Show

The Collectible Firearms Show will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday at the Orange Beach Event Center. Anyone interested in being a GCGCA Gun Show vendor can find more information at gulfcoastgunca.com.

Arts, Crafts, Etc.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be full of arts and crafts vendors selling a wide variety of wares, including specialty goods, boutique clothing, jewelry, woodwork, metal works, and candles.

In addition to the kids’ zone, The Orange Beach Police Dept. will sell drinks, snacks, bouncy houses and have hands-on kids’ activities as a fundraiser for the OBPD Benevolent Fund. The Orange Beach Wildlife Center will also be there with some friends.

Get Your Cold Beer Here

The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will be on-site selling beer near the Flora-Bama/CoastAL music stage and in front of the Chamber office, located on Main Street.

Official Shirts

Official Freedom Fest t-shirts will be sold at a merchandise tent on the west side of the Wharf.

Plenty Of Free Parking

There is no charge for parking and there is plenty of parking areas available on both the east and west side of The Wharf. Volunteers from Makos Academics, Arts and Athletic Club will help park cars on Saturday and donations will be accepted in support of Orange Beach schools. Handicap parking is available on site.

Shuttles From School Parking Lots

Shuttles will also run from Orange Beach Middle/High School on both days. Pickup will be at the school bell tower and drop off will be at the front circle at The Wharf. A handicap-accessible shuttle will run from the school.

Freedom Fest Music Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 20

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Mike Diamond (right)

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Tim Roberts Duo

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Al & Cathy (left)

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Willie Traywick Band

Sunday, Sept. 21

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Ronnie Presley

12 p.m.- 2 p.m. – Mike Diamond

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Tyler Ward