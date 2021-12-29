Orange Beach Garden Club Game Day is Feb. 16

Food, comraderie, prizes are three good reasons to attend

Orange Beach Garden Club offers three great reasons to attend its 34tannual Game Day!

“You can’t beat the food. You can’t beat the camaraderie. You can’t beat the prizes. And, you can’t beat the ways in which this event gives back to the community, “ said Virginia Burkhalter, garden club president.

Homemade is the best way to describe the Orange Beach Garden Club’s premier event – Game Day and Salad Luncheon – to be held Feb. 16 from 9:30 am to 3 pm at the Orange Beach Event Center.

Attendees will enjoy 50 scrumptious homemade salads, more than 20 homemade desserts and a wide assortment of homemade cookies. Chicken salad, always an event favorite, will be complemented by broccoli salad, taco salad, pasta salad, and some 40 more palate-pleasing options.

Cakes, pies and cookies galore will offer irresistible treats worthy of the indulgence. Some of the drop, bar, rolled, refrigerator, pressed and molded cookies will be created and baked by Orange Beach’s own Expect Excellence culinary students.

But the 300+ participants come for more than the cuisine. Approximately half the attendees bring their best game face for a friendly exchange of wits at bridge, gin, Scrabble, Dominoes and more. Participants are encouraged to put together a group of gamers and for those without a group, there are opportunities to pull up a chair and join an ongoing game. “Gaming is free for the price of admission and is a participant option that is not required to attend¸” said Burkhalter.

The giveaways include a chance to win more than 100 gift certificates and various prizes donated by local proprietors. Six raffle tickets cost $5.

Eight grand prizes include fishing gear and golfing adventures. Three grand prize tickets cost $10.

In addition to the food and fun, participants enjoy the community support their ticket purchase provides.

A major beneficiary is Orange Beach High School. “Of the $8,000 annually raised, $2,000 goes to scholarships,” said Burkhalter. “Plus, the garden club presents every high school, middle school and elementary school teacher in Orange Beach, 52 in all, with monetary gifts totaling $2,500, awarded in appreciation of the ways in which they shape the lives of the youth of our community.”

Game Day also supports: The Police Department Benevolent Fund; Christmas family donation; Backcountry Butterfly Garden; Light up Orange Beach and Orange Beach Arbor Day.