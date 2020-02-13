Orange Beach Garden Club Luncheon/Game Day Feb. 19

For all who love to play games or just love great lunches! Come to our Annual Salad Luncheon and Game Day and bring friends. Buy your tickets at The Emporium in Orange Beach and sign up for the size table you need for you and your friends – 4, 6 or 8. Bring your own cards, etc., for the game you want to play. The date for this event is Wednesday, February 19. The cost is $25 per ticket. The event will be held at the Event Center at the Wharf in Orange Beach. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The games begin at 10 a.m. with coffee and cookies for all. Lunch is at 12 noon with the most delicious homemade salads and desserts. At 1 p.m. we will begin our raffle, and we will have over 90 gifts available. You can purchase raffle tickets at the event. Call 251-979-5308 for more info.