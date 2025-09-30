Orange Beach Garden Club Open To All Residents

(Left) Sandra Reed, President of the Orange Beach Garden Club, greets new member Gerry Irvin and presents her with the official club materials at the club’s September meeting. (Right) OBGC officers include Melanie Linder (VP), Janice Spencer (Treasurer) and Bethany White (recording secretary). The club serves the Orange Beach community by donating time, talents and treasures to a wide variety of local causes.

Anyone interested in experiencing and learning new gardening information while providing worthwhile community involvement can attend an OBGC meeting on the third Tuesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at the Orange Beach Community Center on Canal Red. More info: obgc85@gmail.com or facebook.