Orange Beach Gingerbread Jam competition Dec. 7

The annual Orange Beach Gingerbread Jam will be held on Saturday, December 7th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m at the Orange Beach Event Center. It is a gingerbread house-building competition for families and businesses with holiday music performances. Building begins at 9 a.m., and the event is open to public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cookies and hot chocolate will be available for purchase.

The family judging at noon, and the business judging at 1 p.m.

For more info, email Jessica Langston at jjlangston@orangebeachal.gov or visit rangebeachal.gov. Pictured: The Buzzcats team with their gingerbread village at the 2018 event.