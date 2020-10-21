Orange Beach Golf Center Skins Game slated Nov. 7

The Orange Beach Golf Center will host the first Skins Game of the 2020-21 fall/winter season on Sunday, Nov. 7, and then on the first Sunday of each month through March, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The public is welcome.

There are Skins on all 18 holes, a closest-to-the-pin contest, and $250 for a hole-in-one on any of the 18 holes. Cost is $5.50 for Golf Center members and $22 for non-members. Registration starts at noon. Each player places $5 to a pot for Skins and $2 in a pot for closest-to-the-pin.

There are nine Orange Beach merchants sponsoring the hole-in-one prize. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served prior to the tournament.

The Orange Beach Golf Center is located at 4700 Easy Street, off of Canal Road. The 9-Hole, Par-3 Course is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the lighted Driving Range is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 251-981-GOLF (4653). The Orange Beach Golf Center hosts the Skins Game each year on the first Sunday of each month from October through March.