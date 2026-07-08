Orange Beach has highest average home rental in AL

Data from the real-estate site Zillow states that rent in Orange Beach is the highest in Alabama. The average price for an abode “where life is better” is $2,250 per month.

Alabama renters pay an average of around $1,500 a month, almost twice as much per month than in 2015 when the average rent in cities was about $800 per month., according to Zillow.

Mountain Brook has the second highest average rent at $2,236. Gulf Shores ($2200), Irondale, Fairhope, Chelsea and McCalla also had average rents of more than $2,000. Loxley and Anniston/Gadsden were the least expensive places to rent in the state.

Nationally, Alabama ranks 38th in average monthly rental fees, five places higher than in 2015. Six of the 10 Alabama cities with the highest rent are Birmingham suburbs.

San Jose ($3,534), New York ($3,406), Boston ($3,184) and San Francisco ($3,107) have the most expensive average monthly rent in the country. Wichita, McAllen, TX: Little Rock, Toledo and Oklahoma City have the lowest average monthly rent, according to Zillow.