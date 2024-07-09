Orange Beach History Museum Open House July 27

The Orange Beach History Museum will host an open house on Saturday, July 27 from 9 – 3. Located at 25805 Snook Rd., off of Hwy.161 next to the post office in Orange Beach, the museum was once a one room schoolhouse built in 1910. Light refreshments and snacks will be served. It has served as a museum since 1995 and was moved to its present location in 1999.

The museum houses local artifacts and memorabilia relating to the city’s Native American and fishing heritage. Admission is free, and the facility is handicap accessible with plenty of parking. For more info, call 251-981-8545 or email edaily@orangebeachal.gov.

“Come learn and see the history that makes living in Orange Beach so great,’’ said Eric Daily, museum guide at the musuem.