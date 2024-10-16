Orange Beach Honors AP Teachers & Scholars

Following the ncredible success of Orange Beach High School students on recent AP exams, the Orange Beach Board of Education awarded a $200 stipend to the corresponding teacher for each student score of a three or higher on the AP exam. The 134 qualifying scores resulted in a total of $26,800 allocated in stipends, highlighting the academic achievements of both students and teachers at OBHS. Students who take three or more AP Exams can qualify for an AP Scholar award.

There were 22 AP Scholars awarded to students who scored three or higher on three or more exams. Additionally, three students earned the AP Scholar with Honor designation by achieving an average score of at least 3.25 across all their AP Exams and scoring three or higher on four or more of those exams. Furthermore, two students

received the AP Scholar with Distinction award, which requires an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams and scores of 3 or higher on five or more exams.

The following teachers received stipends for their exemplary efforts and student performance: (pictured) Drew Castillow, Madison Fields, Kristie Garner, Matthew Loper, Kim McBee, Daniel Paul, Rhonda Prater, Ben Slaton, Morgan Soutullo, Chesley Sullivan. ““Programs like AP are vital to preparing our students for future academic and career success, and we are honored to recognize our outstanding educators for their contributions. Their efforts have resulted in an impressive 134 qualifying scores, reinforcing the high standards we have set here at Orange Beach City Schools,” said Superintendent Randy Wilkes.

Orange Beach High School AP Scholars with Distinction are Sarah Claire Carswell and Katherine Barnett. AP Scholars with Honor are Phoenix Dial, Waylon Glover and William Gwin. AP Scholars are Alison Archer, Faith Craig, Murphy Rose Cunningham, Amelia Edgeworth, Daniel Flowers, Ella Floyd, Cadyn Grace, Alexander Hedrick, Patrick Hollis, Seanna Howard, Gabriel Menzel, Nathan Parker, John Patty, Dillon Reed, Kaitlynn Robertson, Aidan Smith, Mason Steiner, Blake Sterling, Clara Stone,, David Walters, Siddah Weihing and Cameron Wiles.