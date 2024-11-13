Orange Beach honors first responders Hicks, Lesinger, Dixson

The City of Orange Beach honored its 2024 first-responder award winners for protecting paradise and exceptional public service to the City at its November community potluck at the Orange Beach Community Center. Pictured: OBPD Employee of the Year Brianna Hicks; Orange Beach Fire Department Firefighter of the Year Austin Lesinger; Orange Beach Police Department Officer of the Year Alisa Dixson.