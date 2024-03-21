Orange Beach Invasion returns to The Wharf March 22-24

Orange Beach Invasion returns for its 8th year in Orange Beach March 22-23 after setting a record for attendance last year with more than 72,000 spectators on hand to view specialty bikes, trucks and autos from all over America. Hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. – noon on Sunday.

Presented by American Force Wheels, The Invasion showcases an impressive array of hot rigs, from lowriders to muscle cars and vintage hot rods. The event also includes live music, family entertainment and booths from top industry names exhibiting cutting-edge products and the latest in automotive innovations.

chrome-plated world of graphics, big wheels and sky-high lift kits. Tricked-out and jacked-up trucks, cars and motorcycles are all part of the Orange Beach Invasion at The Wharf this weekend.

