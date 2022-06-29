Monday, July 4, 2022
Orange Beach junior marksmanship program returns in July

The annual City of Orange Beach Junior Marksmanship Program will include a Clay Shoot on July 9 and a Rifle Shoot on July 16 at the city’s shooting range from 8 a.m. ‘til noon.
The program, conducted in conjunction with the State of Alabama Department of Conservation, Wildlife & Freshwater Fisheries Division, is open to children ages 8 to 15. Younger and older children may attend pending pre-approval. Firearms safety is stressed throughout the entire event, which will be limited to 30 participants each. Fee is $10 for each event. Registration forms are available at Orange Beach City Hall and the Orange Beach Recreation Center. The shooting range is located at 23111 Russian Road. More info: 251-980-5946.

