Orange Beach Library Book & Bake Sale slated Jan. 17-18

The 2025 Orange Beach Library Book and Bake Sale will be held on Jan.17 from 9am-5pm and Jan. 18 from 9am-2pm at the Orange Beach Community Center\, located at 27235 Canal Road.

Books are $1 to $2, DVDs $3, and audiobooks $5.All baked goods are baked by locals who want to help support our wonderful library. There will be a presale on Thursday January 16 from 6-8pm for members only. Memberships will be available for purchase at the door for $12 for single membership and $24 for family. All of novels are alphabetized by author. All purchases go to help the Friends of the Orange Beach Library in its mission to support literacy in Orange Beach.