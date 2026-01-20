Orange Beach Library Book & Bake Sale slated Jan. 22-24

The Orange Beach Library Book and Bake Sale will be held on Jan.23 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Jan. 24 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Orange Beach Community Center located at 27235 Canal Road. This year there are special books for collectors featured! Normal hardbacks will be $3 per book with paperbacks at $1 and cookbooks, children’s and history books and biographies priced in that range. There will be 24 first edition Stephen King books, a collection of Rudyard Kipling books from 1901, first edition Dean Koontz and many other very special books for sale as well. The preview night with refreshments is Thursday at 6 p.m. for members only with membership available for $12. All baked goods are baked by locals. Awesome Friends’ tote bags will also be available for just $5. All purchases go to help the Friends of the Orange Beach Library in its mission to support literacy in Orange Beach. All of novels are alphabetized by author. There will be a presale on Thursday January 22 from 6-8 p.m. for members only. Memberships will be available for purchase at the door for $12 for single membership and $24 for family.