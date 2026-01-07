Orange Beach Library Book & Bake Sale slated Jan. 23-24

The Orange Beach Library Book and Bake Sale will be held on Jan.23 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Jan. 24 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Orange Beach Community Center located at 27235 Canal Road.

Books are $1 to $2, DVDs $3, and audiobooks $5.All baked goods are baked by locals who want to help support our wonderful library. All purchases go to help the Friends of the Orange Beach Library in its mission to support literacy in Orange Beach. All of novels are alphabetized by author.

There will be a presale on Thursday January 22 from 6-8 p.m. for members only. Memberships will be available for purchase at the door for $12 for single membership and $24 for family.