Orange Beach Library offering curbside service

The Orange Beach Library began offering curbside service on Tuesday, May 5th. Item(s) can be placed on hold as usual with the online catalog, by calling the library 251-981-2923, or by email at askobpl@orangebeachal.gov.

Upon receiving notice of a hold that is ready for pickup, the patron should call the library 251-981-2923 to schedule a pickup time. The patron will be asked for their name, the library card number (if different from the person doing the pickup) , the make/color of their car, and will then choose an available pickup time. They must have either a library card or a state issued identification from any borrower for whom they are picking up items.

At the scheduled pickup time, the patron should park in the designated spot in front of the building. A staff member will bring the checked-out items to the car.