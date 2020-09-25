Orange Beach lifts vehicle curfew; restrictions on water remain

Baldwin County lifts curfew outside cities, except for Ft. Morgan

The city curfew in Orange Beach has ended on roadways and will continue remain in place from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice on the city’s waterways. OBPD patrols will increase and roving checkpoints will remain throughout the city. If needed, the curfew will be reinstated.

With the exception of Fort Morgan Rd., the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has lifted all curfews for unincorporated areas in the county. Officials still recommend that citizens drive their cars only out of necessity and be careful around utility crews.