Orange Beach Lions Club Rubber Duck Race fundraiser April 20

The Orange Beach Lions Club’s 2024 Rubber Duck Race fundraiser will be held from 7 – 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 20 at The Oasis Resort lazy river at The Wharf. Six raffle tickets – aka a 6 quack – are $25 or get one ticket for $5. The winning duck (and ticket) receives a $500 grand prize. All proceeds go toward college scholarships and community service in Orange Beach. For raffle tickets and/or sponsorship information, contact Virginia Burkhalter at 251-331-3867.

For over 35 years, the Orange Beach Lions Club has carried out the Lions motto, “We Serve,” by contributing to vision and diabetes screenings, individuals who need eye exams and glasses, student educational scholarships, student leadership workshops, Camp Rap-A-Hope, the Backpack Program, Christian Service Center and Coastal Cleanup.