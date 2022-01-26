Orange Beach Mardi Gras parades will roll Feb. 26, March 1

Mardi Gras parades in Orange Beach will begin to roll with The Mystics of Pleasure, The Marshals, and other local krewes on Saturday, Feb. 26 and conclude Fat Tuesday, March 1 with the city’s parade starting at 2 p.m. In between, The Wharf will host Moon Pies on Main on Feb. 28. The Saturday night parade starts at 5:30 p.m. on Perdido Beach Boulevard. at the traffic signal just east of Phoenix West. The parade will include motorcycles driven by The Marshals, five marching bands and more than 15 floats. The parade will end at Alabama. 161 near the Publix shopping center. The Grand Marshal for the city’s Fat Tuesday parade will be Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford, a Gulf Shores native who was named first runner-up in the 2022 Miss America competition. The Orange Beach High School Band, and Mardi Gras krewes such as Bon Temps Cabrix, Treasures of the Isle, Sirens of the Sea, Order of Disorder, Order of Aurora, Maidens in Pink Stilettos and Mystics of Pleasure will also participate. The parade follows the same route as Saturday’s parade