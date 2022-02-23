Orange Beach monthly potluck slated March 7

By Dianne McElroy

Everyone is invited to bring a covered dish or dessert and join us for the March 7 Orange Beach community potluck at the Orange Beach Community Center at 6 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. and a very short program will start at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited; just bring a side dish to share for 8 to 10 people.

As is tradition, a corn beef and cabbage dinner will be served. So green is the gathering’s signature color this month. The Orange Beach Community Center is located at 27235 Canal Rd. If you are unable to bring anything, cost for the meal is $5. Membership dues are $13 for a single and $25 for a family.

We invite anyone to join the Orange Beach Community Association. We meet on the first Monday of each month at the Community Center at 6 p.m. from September thru May. I will look forward to seeing everyone.