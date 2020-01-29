Orange Beach parades start on Mardi Gras Saturday this year

Mardi Gras parades in Orange Beach will begin to roll with The Mystics of Pleasure’s parade on Saturday, February 22, followed by “Moon Pies on Main” at The Wharf on Monday, February 24 and then the finale on Fat Tuesday, February 25 with the city’s parade starting at 2.

On February 22, the Mystics will be joined by the Mystical Order of Mirams as there will be no Friday night parade. The Saturday Night Mega Mardi Gras Parade starts at 5:30 p.m. on Perdido Beach Boulevard at the traffic signal just east of Phoenix West, near Fin & Fork. The parade will end at the intersection of Highway 161 and Perdido Beach Boulevard, just past the Publix shopping center. Please note where the new medians begin, near the Romar Beach Access, the floats will move to the westbound lanes (north side of the beach highway).

The Wharf’s “Moon Pies on Main” event on Monday, February 24 includes a Kid and Pet Parade kicking off the Lundi Gras festivities at 4 p.m., followed by activities, and an evening float parade rolls at 6 p.m. For details, go to alwharf.com.

The city will hold its 2020 Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade at 2 p.m. on Fat Tuesday, February 25. The parade follows the same Perdido Beach Boulevard route as Saturday’s parade.