Orange Beach Police Department seeks applicants for its citizens’ police academy

The Orange Beach Police Department is seeking participants 18 and older for its six week citizens’ police academy. Applications must be turned in by Friday, July 31.

The Academy will be held Tuesday evenings from 6 – 8 p.m. from Aug.28-Sept. 29 at the Orange Beach Adult/Senior Activity Center, 26251 Canal Rd.

Classes are free and social distancing and adherence to current CDC guidelines will be observed.

The academy is designed to provide the Orange Beach community with an overview of the department’s operations and to increase the level of understanding and cooperation between the community and officers.

A number of topics will be presented to include the following: Patrol Operations; Narcotics; Investigation; K9/Crisis Negotiations; Police Records/Dispatch; Officer Training Program; Traffic / DUI Enforcement; School Resource Officer Program; Marine Division; Intelligence Division.

Participants must go through prior to acceptance. Applications are available at the Orange Beach Police Department front desk or by contacting Cpl. Joey Brown at 251-923-5805.

The Mission of the Orange Beach Police Department is to serve and protect paradise with unparalleled integrity, professionalism and respect for the entire Orange Beach community.