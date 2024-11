Orange Beach Police Dept. Annual Kids Christmas Party Dec. 12

The Orange Beach Police Department invites the public to its annual Kids’ Christmas Party with Santa from 6 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 12th at Magnolia Hall, behind BuzzCatz, next to Cosmo’s on Canal Rd. Families are encouraged to enjoy games, crafts and photos with Santa. Kids can wear their favorite Christmas pajamas, too!