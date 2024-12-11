Pet angel tree in lobby of Orange Beach Police Dept.

Orange Beach Animal Control is holding its 2nd Annual Pet Angel Tree at the Orange Beach Police Department! The angel tree will benefit animals in the care of Orange Beach Animal Control. The tree is up in the lobby of the Police Department. Stop by and see how you can help our furry friends in need. For questions or more information, email talong@orangebeachal.gov. The Police Department is located at 4480 Orange Beach Blvd.