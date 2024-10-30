Orange Beach police & firemen appreciation potluck is Nov. 4

Orange Beach’s police and firemen will be honored aat the next Orange Beach Community Potluck Dinner on Monday, Nov. 4 at the Orange Beach Community Center, 27235 Canal Rd.. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m. The fried chicken entrée will be provided by the Orange Beach Community Association. Attendees may bring a side dish, dessert or pay $5, if unable to prepare a food item.