Orange Beach Police hold Remember the Fallen observance

Dozens of officers and members of the community gathered at the Orange Beach Police Department on Friday, May 10th to honor officers and employees from the department who passed away while in service to the public.

The observance was held as part of National Police Week, which honors the service and sacrifice of U.S. law enforcement officers.

Orange Beach officers and employees who were remembered and given moments of silence included:

• Cpl. Glenn Lewellen – investigations – served OBPD 1999 to 2011

• Lt. Joe Constantino – served OBPD 1996 to 2015

• Sgt. Travis Coleman – served OBPD 2004 to 2017

• Cpl. Michael D. Stockwell, served OBPD from 2004 to end of watch Sept. 17, 2013

• Animal Control Officer John Bonifay – served OBPD 2010 to 2017

All of the officers’ deaths were health/medical related except for Cpl. Stockwell who was killed in a two-car crash on the Foley Beach Express on his way home from work on Sept. 17, 2013.

“Keep our heroes in your prayers every day,” Councilman Jerry Johnson said during the ceremony on Friday. “We will always have your back.”

Asst. Chief Steve Brown read the names of each fallen officer followed by a time of silent reflection on each public servant.

Chief Joe Fierro said it’s important to remember the sacrifices made by past officers and also the privilege all current officers share in serving the city.

“It is vitally important that we honor the legacy left to us through our character, every act of integrity, compassion, courage and sacrifice,” Chief Fierro said. “Edmond Burke is quoted as saying, ‘The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.’ Continue to serve with professionalism, integrity and respect to honor the legacy of our fallen and all fallen officers. And, most importantly, in doing so we leave a legacy for those who follow us. I thank every officer.

“I thank our employees, families, friends for their continual sacrifice and the ultimate sacrifice those remembered today made while in service to our fine city. My thanks to our community, our council, … and our mayor for their continued support. God bless all of you.”