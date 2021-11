Orange Beach Police host Dec. 13 Party with Santa

The Orange Beach Police Department will host its annual Kids’ Christmas Party with Santa from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Magnolia Hall, behind BuzzCatz at 25689 Canal Road.

Families are encouraged to enjoy games, crafts and photos with Santa. Kids can wear their favorite Christmas pajamas and parents can wear their ugliest Christmas sweater. Light food and beverages will be provided.