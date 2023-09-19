Orange Beach pot luck community dinner is Oct. 2

By Dianne McElroy

The next Orange Beach community pot luck dinner of the season will be on Monday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Orange Beach Community Center. We will have Korean BBQ pulled pork and all the good fixins’ you may wish to bring to compliment our meal. Our guest speaker will be Crystal Richardson with Baldwin County Council on Aging. Membership dues are now $10 per person. We are collecting the 2023-2023 dues now.