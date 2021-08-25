Orange Beach potlucks will return on Sept. 6

Orange Beach’s monthly potluck dinners will be resuming for the season on Sept. 6 at the Orange Beach Community Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. and a program will start at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited; just bring a side dish to share for 8 to 10 people. The Orange Beach Community Center is located at 27235 Canal Rd. If you are unable to bring anything, cost for the meal is $5. Membership dues are $13 for a single and $25 for a family, and anyone is welcome to join the Orange Beach Community Association on the first Monday of each month from September thru May.