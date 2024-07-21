Orange Beach recognizes Margaret Childress Long

In recognition of the 75th anniversary of her family’s homestead on Cotton Bayou and her retirement as Pleasure Island’s vocal advocate on the Baldwin County Historical Development Commission for the past 10 years, Orange Beach City Council recently presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Margaret Childress Long.

Mayor Tony Kennon welcomed the council’s very special guest and “local historian of record,” saying that Long needed no introduction.

After the certificate presentation, Long said she sincerely appreciated the recognition.

“I cannot thank Tony and all of you council members, and everybody else that works for my city, for what you have done for this city,” Long said. “You just don’t know how much I appreciate it, having lived here for as long as I have.”

Margaret moved to Orange Beach from Evergreen when she was just two months shy of her second birthday. Although she did spend 12 years in Creola with her second husband Buddy (She went to Foley High and Auburn with her first husband, also name Buddy), she has always called Orange Beach home.

Margaret and Buddy live in the same house where Margaret’s parents lived for more than 50 years. Her dad paid $12,500 to Dr. Amos Garret of Robertsdale, her mom’s first cousin, in 1949 for the 300 ft. waterfront parcel.

A teacher at Fairhope Middle and High Schools and Elberta Middle School, Margaret served the island as school board representative for six years after her mother died in 2000. (Her father died less than a year before that.)

A fisherman, hunter and farmer, her father also owned a farm in Silverhill. Sons Wesley and Brooks have turned the farm into the popular Alligator Alley tourist attraction.

Margaret said she celebrated her parents’ buying the property on Cotton Bayou on July 14, 1949 by putting out a few fusées and ground flares along her seawall.

Councilman Jeff Silvers recalled being 17 years old in the summer of 1982 and running his brand new catamaran into Long’s pier.

After a tongue-lashing from Long, Silvers said her husband Buddy came out and smoothed it all over. “He said, ‘It’s OK, son. Don’t worry, I hit them all the time.”‘

Mayor Pro Tem Jeff Boyd said he caught his largest ever speckled trout from Long’s pier many years ago, 10 lbs, 2 ounces. “Closest I ever got to a state record,” he said.

Margaret recalled when Michael D. Shipler, who helped her with publishing her first book in 2006, asked, “What do you want to call it?”

“And, I said, ‘The Best Place to Be’ because that’s what I think,” she said.

Margaret and Shipler later penned the perfect companion to that loving ode to local history, “Orange Beach, Alabama – A Pictorial History.’

Having already collected hundreds of pictures from people wanting to share their local historical photographs, releasing those pictures in book form was a natural step. Some of the 600 photographs in the book date back to the 1880’s, and it is is filled with “then and now’’ pictures, as reflected on the front cover. The 192 page book also includes informative descriptions and aerial photographs that uniquely illustrate the incredible changes Orange Beach has experienced through the city’s growth.

Cathy Walker Lindsey, who can trace her Orange Beach roots back to a land deed issued to Lamel Walker in 1838 for property on Bayou St. John, provided the authors with a big box of photos. Gail Walker Graham from the Orange Beach Indian & Sea Museum also proved invaluable throughout the research process.

The Walker and Callaway family genealogy compiled by Eva Marie Walker (Gail’s sister) was a valuable resource. Ella Callaway and Earl Callaway were also there to help and guide her.

“My favorite part of doing the book was learning everything I could about the genealogy and connections between the Walker and Callaway families,’’ Margaret said. “There were very few people living here when we came down from Evergreen in 1949.’’

20 Questions w. Margaret Childress Long

Editor’s Note: Reprinted from our archives.

1. What is one thing that most people do not know about you?

I can get mad.

2. Considering anyone dead or alive, with whom would you like to have a conversation?

My daddy.

3. Other than parents, who is one person that has greatly influenced your life?

My husband, Buddy.

4. What is one thing that you would like to change about yourself?

My weight.

5. What is one thing you would not want to change about yourself?

My memory.

6. How do you cope with stress?

Swim or fish with my grandchildren.

7. What is your favorite childhood memory?

Fishing with my daddy in my Stauter Built boat.

8. What are your biggest pet peeves?

People who don’t do what they say they are going to do.

9. Who are your favorite entertainers?

Elvis Presley, Garth Brooks, Kenny Rodgers.

10. What was your first and your worst job?

After my first year in college (1966), I was a waitress at Gulf Gate Lodge.

11. If you had the political pull, what is one issue you would address?

Being a former teacher, education.

12. What is the dumbest thing you ever did?

After catching a big Wahoo on a hot hot day 50 miles out in the Gulf, I jumped over-board to cool off. And a big shark appeared as I was getting back in the boat.

13. If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you’d do with the dough?

Pay off any debts of ours and our children, pay for college education for grandchildren and donate to charities, especially St. Jude’s.

14. What is your greatest fear?

Losing my memory.

15. What is your greatest extravagance?

Plants and flowers, according to my husband.

16. Which talent would you most like to have?

Play a musical instrument.

17. What is your motto?

Isaiah 40:30-31.

18. What is your most treasured possession?

My Family.

19. What do you most admire in others?

Honesty.

20. A perfect day is …

A calm Day fishing in the Gulf.