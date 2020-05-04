Orange Beach reminds folks not to leave craters at beach

Digging holes might be fun but did you know they are dangerous? “Large holes on the beach not only pose a threat to our shore animals, such as nesting sea turtles, but the public and city personnel as well,” posted The City of Orange Beach on its Facebook page. “Our City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources crews have found a large number of holes since beaches have reopened. If you dig a hole, fill it up! Let’s keep our beaches safe!”