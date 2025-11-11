Orange Beach Schools Host First Responders Appreciation Day

Orange Beach City Schools staff and students were honored to welcome the city’s finest to both school campuses for its recent First Responder Appreciation Day. The schools proudly hosted members of the Orange Beach Fire Rescue and Orange Beach Police Department for a special meal in gratitude for their unwavering commitment to keeping Orange Beach safe. Event sponsors included the Makos Academics, Arts & Athletics Club and Rouses Markets.