Orange Beach Sportfishing Club raises over $25,000 for charity

The Orange Beach Sportfishing Club announced that its 2025 charity tournaments – the 13th Annual Kenny Vines Memorial Fishing Tournament, held in September at Tacky Jack’s Orange Beach and Casting for a Cure, held in May at OSO at Bear Point Harbor – collectively raised over $25,000 for two vital causes: Children’s Hospital of Alabama and The Billfish Foundation.

The Kenny Vines Memorial Tournament, a longtime favorite among Gulf Coast anglers, honors the memory of a beloved fisherman and community member whose passion for the water continues to unite the region’s sport fishing community. The spring Casting for a Cure event drew record participation this year, with kids competing inshore and offshore divisions while raising funds for pediatric cancer care and research and billfish conservation.

“These tournaments showcase the heart of the Orange Beach fishing community,” said club president Justin Lowe. “Through friendly competition and generosity, we’re making a real difference for children and for the future of our fisheries.”

The club credits its success to generous sponsors, volunteers, local partners and numerous Gulf Coast businesses, whose continued support makes these events possible. Proceeds will directly benefit Children’s Hospital of Alabama, supporting pediatric care initiatives, and The Billfish Foundation, which leads international research and conservation efforts to protect billfish species worldwide.