Orange Beach Students Kick Off Red Ribbon Week

Orange Beach City Schools students Paige Lipke, Allie Roach, and Peighton Proctor joined Superintendent Randy Wilkes (above) and other Baldwin County students and leaders to launch the Superintendents’ Red Ribbon Awards Program at the First Baptist Church in Robertsdale. The initiative, sponsored by the Drug Education Council, promotes drug awareness, leadership, and prevention strategies for students throughout Baldwin County. Superintendent Wilkes recognized the leadership potential in the three students, highlighting their critical role in combating drug use in their communities. “Each of you will play a pivotal role in encouraging your peers to make smart, healthy decisions,” said Wilkes. Beginning this school year, middle and high school students will receive mandatory education on fentanyl prevention. Paige, Allie, and Peighton will be at the forefront of these efforts, helping to spread knowledge and prevent addiction. Wilkes concluded by sharing his vision for the program, encouraging the students to embody the Mako Way—trust, honesty, integrity, caring, and respect—as they take on leadership roles and promote awareness. “These core values should drive your outreach efforts and become a cornerstone of your leadership,” he said.