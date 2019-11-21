Orange Beach Tree Lighting Ceremony Dec. 3 at The Wharf

The City of Orange Beach annual Christmas Tree Lighting is scheduled on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at The Wharf. The ceremony will include musical performances, letters to Santa, cookie decorating, hot chocolate, reading of The Christmas Story by the Mayor of Orange Beach and more. Santa will arrive on a firetruck and photos will be available in Marlin Circle. The Holiday SPECTRA Sound & Light Spectacular will conclude the event.