Orange Beach Wildlife Center Releases Bald Eagle

Orange Beach Wildlife Center staff recently released a bald eagle that has been in their care for the past five months while healing from an injury in its left wing. We are happy to announce that yesterday it was finally able to return to the wild. X-rays did not detect any fractures, so staff treated the raptor for nerve damage using wing wraps, physical therapy, medications and lots of kennel rest.

After many weeks, the eagle began to hold its wing upright and was moved to the aviary to begin flight conditioning. The bird arrived at the center on New Year’s Eve, and Dr. Schrieber at Dykes Veterinary Clinic who came in on New Year’s Day to administer the X-rays. Jeffrey Johnson graciously drove the eagle back to its original location for release.