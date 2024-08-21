Orange Beach’s Amazing Makos first AHSAA team to be named national softball champions

Orange Beach High School’s Amazing Makos softball team, a squad that has won state championships in all four years the school has existed, has added the ultimate accolade. MaxPreps has named the team the nation’s best. The Makos 46-1 record last spring included three wins over other MaxPreps top-10 teams, including two wins vs. No. 5 and Florida 6A champ Pace, giving the Patriots their only two losses all season. The Makos also won at No. 8 Hewitt-Trussville – the Alabama’s 7A champ, and 2A state champ Wicksburg.

“Every now and then, you might catch some lightning in a bottle and win a state championship but to do it consistently like they have, and to not take a game off when they very easily could, is incredible. I couldn’t be more proud to stand up here and be a small part of it,” said head coach Shane Alexander.

Catcher Ava Hado was named the state’s 4A Player of the Year and KG Favors the 4A Pitcher of the Year. Infielder Teagan Revette was also first team all-state. Katie King and Daigel Wilson were named 2nd team all-state, and Kaitlynn Robertson was Honorable Mention all-state. All six of those players will be back for the 2025 season. “We’re going to take these girls next year to a national tournament down in Orlando and play some teams that were nationally ranked and see how we do,” Alexander said during a recent ceremony unveiling the national championshp banner at the O.B. Sportsplex.

The Makos came within one bad inning of going undefeated and started the season with 34 straight wins. They batted 401 while holding opponents to a 151 average. They outscored opponents 475-62. They stole 154 bases while holding opponents to seven. They were already the first school in AHSAA history to ever win a state championship in its inaugural year and the first school to jump two classifications (2A-4A) and defend its state title.

They are also now the 1st school to ever win a softball national championship in the history of the AHSAA.