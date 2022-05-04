Orange Beach’s Expect Excellence presents “How To Eat Like A Child’’

The City of Orange Beach Expect Excellence Community Theatre will present “How to Eat Like a Child” in the Black Box Theatre of the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center on May 13 – 14 at 7 p.m. and May 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets are general admission – $15 for adults and $10 for children.

This musical romp through the joys and sorrows of being a child is hilarious. Children give twenty-three lessons in such subjects as how to beg for a dog, how to torture your sister, how to act after being sent to your room, and how to laugh hysterically. The pace is fast, the tone subversive, and the recognition instant.

The box office at the Performing Arts Center, 23908 Canal Road, is open from 2-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The public can purchase tickets for community theatre or school plays there. More info: 251-923-0043.