Order of Misfits’ Summer Party June 29

Kick off summer in Mardi Gras style with The Order of Misfits’ inaugural Summer Party Pandemonium party on Saturday, June 29 beginning at 6 p.m. at the PZK Hall in Robertsdale. Tickets are $25 per person for the BYOB ages 21 and up event at the door. Admission includes mouthwatering pulled pork and delectable sides. Also expect live music, door prizes and friendly competition with exciting games awarding prizes. Info: email membership.orderofmisfits@gmail.com or call 251-232-2763.