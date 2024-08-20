Original Oyster House offers first responders free 9/11 lunch

The Original Oyster House restaurants will honor Mobile and Baldwin County law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics and sheriff officers by offering free lunches to first responders on Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the past 17 years, the restaurant has honored first responders on 9/11 for risking their lives to save, protect and serve. An ID or first responder’s uniform is required for free dine-in only lunch.

The Original Oyster House has locations at3733 Battleship Parkway on the Mobile Causeway and 701 Gulf Shores Parkway in Gulf Shores. More info: originaloysterhouse.com.