Original Wailers play Fairhope’s Live at 5 Concert Oct. 11

The Original Wailers feat. Al Anderson on Friday, Oct. 11 is this season’s next Live at Five concert at the Halstead Amphitheater (450 Fairhope Ave.) on the campus of Coastal Alabama Community College in Fairhope. The cover charge is $30, and, as the title states, concerts start at 5 p.m., with the main act scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.There is at least one food truck at every show and attendees are welcome to bring coolers and picnic food to the family-friendly event. Well-behaved dogs are also welcome. There is no seating provided. So bring blankets and/or chairs. Each Spring and Fall, Live at Five hosts national and regional bands with a goal of returning proceeds to neighbors with music-based needs through the Jacob Hall Music Grant. JJ Grey & Mofro ($50 tickets) will play on Nov. 8 and Rumours ATL ($30 tickets) close out this year’s series on Dec. 20.